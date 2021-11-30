CarWale
    India-bound Audi e-tron facelift spotted for the first time

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The new Audi e-tron facelift gets a mid-life update

    - The model is slated to receive a bigger battery pack that could result in a range of 600kms

    Audi unveiled the e-tron electric car in India back in June 2019, followed by a launch in the country earlier this year, with prices starting at Rs 99.99 lakh (ex-showroom). We have driven the e-tron, and you can read our review here. The company has now commenced working on a facelift for the model, evident from the new spy images.

    As seen in the new spy shots here, the 2022 Audi e-tron facelift features a new grille with hexagon-shaped inserts all around, replacing the unit from the outgoing model that featured a closed setup and vertical slats. Flanking this new grille on either side is a set of sleeker LED headlamps. Changes to the side profile currently seem to include a set of cameras instead of the traditional ORVMs and refreshed side skirts.

    The posterior of the 2022 Audi e-tron facelift could include a revised rear bumper and a set of tweaked graphics for the LED tail lights. Details regarding the interior of the model are scarce at the moment, although the SUV, according to our sources, is likely to get a new touchscreen infotainment system.

    Unlike most facelift versions across brands, the new Audi e-tron facelift is expected to receive mechanical updates in the form of a bigger battery pack that would result in a higher range, which according to reports, could stand at 600kms. More details, including the arrival of the updated Sportback version, are likely to surface soon ahead of its debut late next year. Stay tuned for updates. 

