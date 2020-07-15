India-bound 2021 model year Range Rover unveiled

-2021 model year update includes 50th-anniversary special editions

-New mild-hybrid diesel engine for India

The India-bound 2021 model year (MY) Range Rover family has been unveiled. The model year update sees the car get some updates in terms of features and more importantly a new mild-hybrid inline-six diesel engine.

There are no major changes to the exterior appearance of this 2021 MY car as compared to the outgoing model. You still get the large Range Rover grille, full LED headlights and tail lamps and of course that Range Rover silhouette that can be had in both standard and long-wheelbase form. This being a Range Rover, you get quite a bit of standard kit the likes of which include power seats, multi-zone climate control, leather upholstery and JLR’s latest dual Touch Pro Dual infotainment system. With the model year update, all models across the range get Apple CarPlay/Android Auto as standard as well as in-car WiFi capabilities for up to four devices.

The major highlight of this MY 2021 range of cars is a new mild-hybrid diesel engine. The Indian market will get it in the form of a 3.0-litre inline-six producing 345bhp/550Nm and mated to a 48V mild hybrid system.

The petrol is the P400 Ingenium inline-six producing 395bhp/550Nm. Both engines come standard with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and the latest version of Range Rover’s Terrain 2 off-road response system. Both engines are BS6 and Euro 6 compliant.

This is a special year for the SUV as it celebrates half a century of existence and to commemorate the occasion, Range Rover has introduced some limited-production special editions. Dubbed the Range Rover Fifty, only 1,970 units will be available to purchase. This ultra-luxurious limited edition is joined by the Westminster and Westminster Black editions, while the exclusive SV Autobiography Dynamic Black is also new to the line-up.

The Range Rover family is an ultra-luxurious offering for India with very little in terms of actual competition. In these parts of the market, you can also have the Bentley Bentayga and the Lamborghini Urus. The MY 2021 Range Rover will be launched in India across four trim levels but no specified launch date has been confirmed as yet.