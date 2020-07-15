Please Tell Us Your City

July 15, 2020, 04:35 AM IST by Desirazu Venkat
965 Views
Write a comment
India-bound 2021 model year Range Rover unveiled

-2021 model year update includes 50th-anniversary special editions

-New mild-hybrid diesel engine for India

The India-bound 2021 model year (MY) Range Rover family has been unveiled. The model year update sees the car get some updates in terms of features and more importantly a new mild-hybrid inline-six diesel engine.   

Land Rover Range Rover Steering Mounted Controls

There are no major changes to the exterior appearance of this 2021 MY car as compared to the outgoing model. You still get the large Range Rover grille, full LED headlights and tail lamps and of course that Range Rover silhouette that can be had in both standard and long-wheelbase form. This being a Range Rover, you get quite a bit of standard kit the likes of which include power seats, multi-zone climate control, leather upholstery and JLR’s latest dual Touch Pro Dual infotainment system. With the model year update, all models across the range get Apple CarPlay/Android Auto as standard as well as in-car WiFi capabilities for up to four devices.

Land Rover Range Rover Rear view

The major highlight of this MY 2021 range of cars is a new mild-hybrid diesel engine. The Indian market will get it in the form of a 3.0-litre inline-six producing 345bhp/550Nm and mated to a 48V mild hybrid system. 

Land Rover Range Rover Engine Shot

The petrol is the P400 Ingenium inline-six producing 395bhp/550Nm. Both engines come standard with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and the latest version of Range Rover’s Terrain 2 off-road response system. Both engines are BS6 and Euro 6 compliant. 

Land Rover Range Rover Left Side View

This is a special year for the SUV as it celebrates half a century of existence and to commemorate the occasion, Range Rover has introduced some limited-production special editions. Dubbed the Range Rover Fifty, only 1,970 units will be available to purchase. This ultra-luxurious limited edition is joined by the Westminster and Westminster Black editions, while the exclusive SV Autobiography Dynamic Black is also new to the line-up.   

The Range Rover family is an ultra-luxurious offering for India with very little in terms of actual competition. In these parts of the market, you can also have the Bentley Bentayga and the Lamborghini Urus. The MY 2021 Range Rover will be launched in India across four trim levels but no specified launch date has been confirmed as yet.  

  • Land Rover
  • Range Rover
  • Land Rover Range Rover
  • 2021 MY Range Rover
Land Rover Range Rover Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 2.27 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 2.46 Crore onwards
Delhi₹ 2.27 Crore onwards
Pune₹ 2.27 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 2.35 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 2.17 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 2.37 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 2.18 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 2.21 Crore onwards

Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details

Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details

Please read the article here : 15th Jul 2020

