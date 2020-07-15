India-bound 2021 model year Range Rover to be offered in four trim levels

-Trim levels comprise Vogue, Vogue SE, Autobiography and SV Autobiography

-Range Rover will be offered in both SWB and LWB length

The India-bound 2021 model year Range Rover has been unveiled. It’s confirmed for the Indian market in both standard wheelbase as well as long wheel base lengths. In the case of the former the car measures in at 5.0-metres with a wheelbase 2.92-metres while the latter has a length of 5.2-metres and a wheel base of 3.12-metres.

The standard wheelbase models will be offered in the Vogue, Vogue SE and Autobiography trim levels. The more exclusive LWB models will be offered in the Vogue, Vogue SE, Autobiography and SV Autobiography trims.

This being the 50th anniversary of the Range Rover, the British automaker has decided to offer a special edition of the car called the Range Rover 50. Only 1970 units of this model will be produced and it is based on the SV Autobiography trim level. It will be joined by two other made-to-order special editions called the Westminster Edition and the Westminster Black Edition both of which are based on the Vogue trim level. All special editions will only be available in the LWB length.