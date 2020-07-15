Please Tell Us Your City

India-bound 2021 model year Range Rover to be offered in four trim levels

July 15, 2020, 03:15 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
India-bound 2021 model year Range Rover to be offered in four trim levels

-Trim levels comprise Vogue, Vogue SE, Autobiography and SV Autobiography 

-Range Rover will be offered in both SWB and LWB length

The India-bound 2021 model year Range Rover has been unveiled. It’s confirmed for the Indian market in both standard wheelbase as well as long wheel base lengths. In the case of the former the car measures in at 5.0-metres with a wheelbase 2.92-metres while the latter has a length of 5.2-metres and a wheel base of 3.12-metres. 

The standard wheelbase models will be offered in the Vogue, Vogue SE and Autobiography trim levels. The more exclusive LWB models will be offered in the Vogue, Vogue SE, Autobiography and SV Autobiography trims. 

This being the 50th anniversary of the Range Rover, the British automaker has decided to offer a special edition of the car called the Range Rover 50. Only 1970 units of this model will be produced and it is based on the SV Autobiography trim level. It will be joined by two other made-to-order special editions called the Westminster Edition and the Westminster Black Edition both of which are based on the Vogue trim level. All special editions will only be available in the LWB length. 

Land Rover Range Rover Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 2.27 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 2.46 Crore onwards
Delhi₹ 2.27 Crore onwards
Pune₹ 2.27 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 2.35 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 2.17 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 2.37 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 2.18 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 2.21 Crore onwards

16th Jul 2020

