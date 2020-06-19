Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • India-bound 2021 Mercedes-Benz E63 S AMG breaks cover

India-bound 2021 Mercedes-Benz E63 S AMG breaks cover

June 19, 2020, 04:30 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
357 Views
Write a comment
India-bound 2021 Mercedes-Benz E63 S AMG breaks cover

- Also revealed in Estate guise

- Twin-turbo V8 puts out 600bhp and 850Nm in the Sversion

Hot on the heels of the new and updated BMW M5, Mercedes-Benz has revealed the top-tier performance derivative of the E-Class facelift. The new E63 S AMG and its Estate brethren are revealed, packing in everything we expected from them.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class left rear three quarter

Power comes from the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 putting out 600bhp and 850Nm in the S version. Meanwhile, the standard version has an output of 571/750Nm. The nine-speed DCT channels all the firepower to the 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system sending the performance sedan from standstill to 100kmph in a mere 3.3 seconds (3.4 seconds for the Estate). Of course, it continues to get a ‘Drift Mode’ thanks tothe fully variable torque distribution of 4Matic+.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Dashboard

Overall, there are no major changes to the mechanicals compared to the outgoing car. And the same can be said about the styling as well. Mirroring the updates from the standard E-Class facelift, the E63 gets redesigned headlamps flanking the Panamericana grille. The lower bumper gets wider air intakes to allow charge air cooling of the V8. The 27mm wider wheel arches housethe 20-inch wheels and they also look the part. At the back, thereare the quad-exhaust setup integrated on blacked-out diffusers and a petite carbon-fibre boot-lid spoiler.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Engine Shot

The updated cabin comes with the usual MBUX wide-screen system dominating the dash. But the AMG specific changes include a sportier steering wheel with many buttons. These buttons control everything from drive modes, screen settings, cruise control and hands-free operation. And the dual 12.3-inch screen also gives out many new driving details than before. Those large and supportive seats with contrast stitching are wrapped in Nappa leather.

Mercedes-AMG hasn’t revealed the pricing detail of the new E63 AMG. But the sales are slated to commence before the end of this year. We expect the Indian debut of the new performance derivative shortly after the new E-Class facelift goes on sale in the country.

  • Mercedes-Benz
  • Mercedes Benz E Class
  • E Class
  • E-Class E 63 AMG S 4MATIC +
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Apply Online for Instant Pre-Qualified Loan
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 68.89 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 75.39 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 68.61 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 70.19 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 70.78 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 65.61 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 71.38 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 65.76 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 66.65 Lakh onwards

  • Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Other Brands

Mercedes-Benz GLSMercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 99.9 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz CLAMercedes-Benz CLA

₹ 31.72 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz C-ClassMercedes-Benz C-Class

₹ 40.9 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz E-ClassMercedes-Benz E-Class

₹ 59.08 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLAMercedes-Benz GLA

₹ 32.33 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLCMercedes-Benz GLC

₹ 52.75 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz S-ClassMercedes-Benz S-Class

₹ 1.38 Crore

Mercedes-Benz G-ClassMercedes-Benz G-Class

₹ 1.5 Crore

Mercedes-Benz GLEMercedes-Benz GLE

₹ 73.7 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz C-Class CabrioletMercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 65.55 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLC CoupeMercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

₹ 62.7 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz AMG GTMercedes-Benz AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore

Mercedes-Benz GLE CoupeMercedes-Benz GLE Coupe

₹ 99.2 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz C-CoupeMercedes-Benz C-Coupe

₹ 76.5 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door CoupeMercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe

₹ 2.42 Crore

Mercedes-Benz CLSMercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 86.39 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz V-ClassMercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 68.43 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz S-CoupeMercedes-Benz S-Coupe

₹ 2.6 Crore

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All TerrainMercedes-Benz E-Class All Terrain

₹ 77.25 Lakh

All Mercedes-Benz Cars
All Makes

Popular Videos

10 Questions | Managing Director and CEO Mercedes-Benz India Martin Schwenk | CarWale CXO Interview

10 Questions | Managing Director and CEO Mercedes-Benz India Martin Schwenk | CarWale CXO Interview

In this episode, Vikrant Singh talks to the Managi ...

11 Likes
564 Views

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

So the Mercedes Benz C300d has AMG in its name. ...

556 Likes
48097 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in