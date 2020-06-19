India-bound 2021 Mercedes-Benz E63 S AMG breaks cover

- Also revealed in Estate guise

- Twin-turbo V8 puts out 600bhp and 850Nm in the Sversion

Hot on the heels of the new and updated BMW M5, Mercedes-Benz has revealed the top-tier performance derivative of the E-Class facelift. The new E63 S AMG and its Estate brethren are revealed, packing in everything we expected from them.

Power comes from the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 putting out 600bhp and 850Nm in the S version. Meanwhile, the standard version has an output of 571/750Nm. The nine-speed DCT channels all the firepower to the 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system sending the performance sedan from standstill to 100kmph in a mere 3.3 seconds (3.4 seconds for the Estate). Of course, it continues to get a ‘Drift Mode’ thanks tothe fully variable torque distribution of 4Matic+.

Overall, there are no major changes to the mechanicals compared to the outgoing car. And the same can be said about the styling as well. Mirroring the updates from the standard E-Class facelift, the E63 gets redesigned headlamps flanking the Panamericana grille. The lower bumper gets wider air intakes to allow charge air cooling of the V8. The 27mm wider wheel arches housethe 20-inch wheels and they also look the part. At the back, thereare the quad-exhaust setup integrated on blacked-out diffusers and a petite carbon-fibre boot-lid spoiler.

The updated cabin comes with the usual MBUX wide-screen system dominating the dash. But the AMG specific changes include a sportier steering wheel with many buttons. These buttons control everything from drive modes, screen settings, cruise control and hands-free operation. And the dual 12.3-inch screen also gives out many new driving details than before. Those large and supportive seats with contrast stitching are wrapped in Nappa leather.

Mercedes-AMG hasn’t revealed the pricing detail of the new E63 AMG. But the sales are slated to commence before the end of this year. We expect the Indian debut of the new performance derivative shortly after the new E-Class facelift goes on sale in the country.