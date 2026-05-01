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    India to be production hub for Renault Bridger range

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    Desirazu Venkat

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    India to be production hub for Renault Bridger range

    Will be launched in 2027

    Electric model also on the cards

    India will be a global production hub for the Bridger sub-compact SUV. This means production of both RHD and LHD models, the latter being for export to various developing nations, while the former will also include South Africa, which is one of Renault’s bigger markets.

    Renault Bridger Front View

    The Bridger marks Renault's return to the sub-compact segment after a gap of nearly 7-8 years, its last model being the Nissan Micra-based Pulse hatchback. With Skoda tasting quite a bit of success with the Kylaq, Renault has seen the potential of this segment and category of cars and will certainly want a piece of this pie.

    Revealed earlier this year, the Bridger will be Renault’s new sub-compact SUV, bringing it into contention with cars like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza and the Maruti Fronx. It will be offered with a new 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and will eventually also get an EV variant.

    We also expect a Nissan variant of the Bridger to surface once the Renault version has been launched, allowing Nissan to take on cars like the Mahindra XUV3XO, Toyota Taisor and the Tata Nexon.

    Renault Bridger Image
    Renault Bridger
    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh
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