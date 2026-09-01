India-spec Volvo EX90 SUV Revealed; Launch on 12 October

One fully-loaded variant

Launch and Bookings to open in October

Volvo’s product pipeline has got its biggest addition in the form of the EX90 SUV. The India-spec model has been revealed ahead of its official launch on 12 October, and here are all the details. We have driven the car, and you can check out our review at the bottom of this story.

Variant and powertrain details

Volvo is going all blazing with the EX90, and there is only going to be a fully-loaded T5 Twin Motor Ultra variant with all the bells and whistles that it has for the EX90. There is only one battery pack- a 106kWh pack offering a claimed range of 625 km and mated to a dual-motor setup producing 456bhp and 670Nm. It has a 0-100kmph time of 5.5 seconds.

Feature list

Highlights of the EX90’s feature list include

Four-zone climate control

Glass roof with opaque function

Digital Key Plus

Level 2 ADAS

360 camera package with autopark function

25-speaker Bowers and Wilkins music system with Abbey Road sound package

Air suspension

Full LED light package

Expected pricing and competition

Volvo will not have a solo ride when it launches the EX90 in October. Mercedes-Benz has the EQS SUV, and it offers a very similar package. We are talking about similarly sized vehicles offering three rows of seating, big range, AWD and massive screens with a lot of functions built into them. But look closer, and the EX90 has quite a challenge on its hands. The Mercedes SUV offers more range and torque, more features in its rear seat package and in the larger scheme of things has a bigger sales and service network as compared to Volvo. Mercedes also offers the EQS SUV in both five-seat and seven-seat guise while the EX90 is only offered in a six-seat avatar. If Volvo needs to make inroads with the EX90, it will have to price it lower than the EQS to be competitive. We expect Volvo to price the car in the range of Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 1.3 crore (ex-showroom).

Photography: Kapil Angane