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    India-spec Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift: New Details Revealed

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    Desirazu Venkat

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    India-spec Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift: New Details Revealed
    • Expected to Launch in the First Week of May
    • First Update Since Launch in 2023

    Hyundai has been on a spree to update its cars and the next one in line will be the Ioniq 5 EV. Arriving a year after its global debut, the updated Ioniq 5 will get updated exterior design elements, new features, and most importantly, a bigger battery pack with more range.

    Design Highlights

    The exterior highlights include a new face, new design for the alloy wheels, and a revised design for the tail lamps. Our sources have revealed that the cabin will switch from a beige colour scheme to a black and grey layout.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift Right Side View

    Features and a Bigger Battery Pack

    On the features front, Hyundai will expand the ambit of the ADAS package as well as its connected car technology, offering additional features. However, the biggest change for this updated Ioniq 5 will be a bigger battery pack. The 72.6kWh battery pack will be replaced by an 84kWh battery pack, offering more range and the ability to go from 10 per cent to 80 per cent when connected to a 350kW DC fast charger. The AC charging time has gone up from 6.5 hours to 7.35 hours, but this is a significantly larger battery, with only a 48-minute increase in charging time. Sources also reveal that it will continue as one fully loaded model with all the bells and whistles that Hyundai offers for the Ioniq 5. Finally, it is also expected to get new colour schemes for the Indian market.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift Dashboard

    Pricing and Launch

    We don't expect a big price change; it should continue to hover in the Rs. 45-50 lakh price range and go up against cars like the BYD Sealion, Toyota Camry, and SUVs from Volkswagen, Skoda, and future models from Honda and Kia. For Hyundai, the Ioniq 5 was never about volumes and is instead a showcase of what it can do on a global level when cost is lower on the list of priorities. It is expected to be launched in India in the first week of May.

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