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    India-patented Leapmotor B10 bags 5-star ANCAP rating

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    Dwij Bhandut

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    India-patented Leapmotor B10 bags 5-star ANCAP rating
    • Same results as Euro NCAP
    • BEV put through the assessment

    Stellantis-owned Leapmotor's B10 SUV secured a full five-star rating in both Australasian and Euro NCAP crash tests. Note that both NCAPs share the same testing protocol, hence the mutual result. The B10 has been patented in India, and its electric iteration will make its way here. Here's a complete score breakdown.

    The ANCAP/Euro NCAP crash test protocol assesses the vehicle's safety rating of these broad parameters - AOP (Adult Occupant Protection), COP (Child Occupant Protection), VRU (Vulnerable Road Users), and SATs (Safety Assist Tests).

    AOP: 37.29/40 (93 per cent)

    In Front offset tests at 50kmph (6.57/8 points), the front row was well-protected. All body regions for the co-driver were rated as good. Driver protection for chest, torso, and lower leg was marked as adequate.

    The SUV gained 6/6 in oblique pole tests.

    1. Full-width frontal at 50kmph: 7.72/8 (adequate chest protection for the rear occupant took away a few decimal points)
    2. Side impact at 60kmph: 6/6
    3. Far side impact: 4/4 (no occupant-to-occupant interaction due to a centre airbag)
    4. Whiplash protection: 4/4
    5. Rescue and extrication: 3/4

    COP: 47/49 (95 per cent)

    The Leapmotor B10 secured a 'good' rating for protection of critical body parts of six-and 10-year-old dummies in frontal (50kmph) and side impact (60kmph) tests.

    1. Dynamic test (front): 16/16
    2. Dynamic test (side): 8/8
    3. Restraint installation: 12/12
    4. On-board safety features: 11/13

    A CPD (Child Presence Detection) system is present in the SUV.

    VRU: 53.04/63 (84 per cent)

    In VRU impact tests, the bonnet and windscreen provided good protection to the struck pedestrian. However, windshield pillars were rated as poor.

    Leapmotor Dashboard
    1. Head protection (adult, child, cyclist): 11.7/18
    2. Pelvis protection: 3.89/4.5
    3. Femur protection: 4.5/4.5
    4. Knee and tibia: 9/9
    5. AEB pedestrian (front): 6.39/7
    6. AEB pedestrian (rear): 0/2; mechanism performed poorly
    7. AEB cyclist: 8.57/9
    8. AEB motorcycle: 6/6
    9. LSS (Lane Support System) motorcycle: 3/3

    SAT: 15.65/18 (86 per cent)

    Standard safety assist features include AEB, LSS, LKA, and blind-spot monitoring.

    1. Seatbelt reminder: 1/1
    2. Driver monitoring: 1.3/2
    3. Speed assist systems: 2.41/3
    4. AEB (car-to-car): 3.75/4
    5. AEB (junction and crossing): 3.44/4
    6. AEB (head-on): 0.75/1
    7. LSS (Lane Support System): 3/3
    Leapmotor Dashboard

    14 percentage points were lost in AEB T-junction tests.

    ANCAP tested the BEV iteration, which is the one that will come to India. Since it has fared well and secured a full five-star rating in one of the most difficult crash tests, expect a five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, too.

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