India-made Toyota Starlet Improves to 4 Stars in GNCAP Tests

Status quo unchanged for bodyshell integrity

Six airbags now standard

The Maruti Baleno, sold as the Glanza under Toyota in India, and as the Starlet in South Africa, was initially rated at zero stars for overall crash safety under the Global NCAP protocol. The primary limitation in the initially tested unit was the lack of six airbags as standard. The carmaker also announced the introduction of a six-airbag version, which is now standard across the board for the Starlet. While Toyota did not voluntarily send in a unit, Global NCAP independently tested it. The hatchback, made in and exported from India, has now secured a four-star safety rating. We break it down.

The Toyota Starlet secured four stars for AOP (Adult Occupant Protection) with 27.97/34 points, and three stars for COP (Child Occupant Protection) with 29.33/49 points. For AOP, frontal offset deformable barrier tests delivered adequate protection for head, chest, ankle, and leg, and marginal thigh protection for front-row occupants. For the side deformable barrier test, chest protection was adequate for the driver. For the side impact test, the driver’s chest protection was rated marginal.

For COP, rearward-facing CRS (Child Restraint Systems) were evaluated for 18-month-old and three-year-old dummies. Scores stood at 13.52/24 for dynamic tests, 10.81/12 for CRS installation, and 5/13 for vehicle assessment. Bodyshell integrity was still rated as unstable, much like the previously tested version.