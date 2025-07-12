CarWale
    India-made Maruti e Vitara Showcased in Japan

    • Global production from Suzuki's Gujarat factory
    • To be offered with two battery packs

    The India-made Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has been showcased in Japan ahead of its launch in the automaker's home market. The car is being produced at Suzuki's factory in Gujarat for global demand and will make its way to European nations and Japan before being launched in India later this year.

    Details of the Japanese-spec car have not been released, but it is expected to be the same one that will be sold in India. We revealed to you exclusively that the car will be offered with two battery packs across three variants. The top-spec model gets features like climate control with rear AC vents, Level 2 ADAS, dual digital screens, and a full LED light package. We have looked at the car in full detail, and you can check our video at the bottom of this story.

    The e Vitara is Maruti's—and by extension, Suzuki's—first-ever EV, and the automaker has a lot riding on the car. It will be their answer to vehicles like the Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE6, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Kia Carens EV, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV. It will also have future rivals from Honda, Skoda, and VW.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Image
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
