India car sales analysed – November 2019

Car manufacturers in India have been struggling with low sales across the year. However, car manufacturers like Renault, Volkswagen and Hyundai have posted a positive month-on-month sales growth of 77 per cent, 17 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively. Overall, the mid-SUV segment continues to be a popular choice among car buyers in the country in November 2019.

The recently launched Renault Triber is a popular selling product for the company in India with 6,071 units sold last month. Interestingly, the Triber has witnessed a 16 per cent growth in November as compared to 5,240 units sold in October 2019. German car manufacturer, Volkswagen recently introduced the updated versions of the Polo and the Vento in the country, with a growth rate of 20 per cent and 23 per cent, respectively, in November 2019 as compared to the same period last year. As for Hyundai, the recently launched Venue, Grand i10 and the Xcent have been the brand’s best-selling models in the country. Interestingly, Hyundai is selling an average of 50 units of the Kona electric in India, which is indeed a decent figure to start with.

In the mid-SUV segment, the Mahindra Scorpio and the Renault Captur have been the most sought-after models, while the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been a well-received vehicle in the MUV segment. It is believed that the car sales are likely to see a positive growth in December with year-end offers that are likely to be announced by all major car manufacturers in the country.