Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • India car sales analysed – November 2019

India car sales analysed – November 2019

December 09, 2019, 09:51 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
21733 Views
Be the first to comment
India car sales analysed – November 2019

- Renault, Volkswagen and Hyundai has witnessed positive sales growth in November 2019

- Mid-SUV segment continues to be a popular choice in the segment

Car manufacturers in India have been struggling with low sales across the year. However, car manufacturers like Renault, Volkswagen and Hyundai have posted a positive month-on-month sales growth of 77 per cent, 17 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively. Overall, the mid-SUV segment continues to be a popular choice among car buyers in the country in November 2019. 

The recently launched Renault Triber is a popular selling product for the company in India with 6,071 units sold last month. Interestingly, the Triber has witnessed a 16 per cent growth in November as compared to 5,240 units sold in October 2019. German car manufacturer, Volkswagen recently introduced the updated versions of the Polo and the Vento in the country, with a growth rate of 20 per cent and 23 per cent, respectively, in November 2019 as compared to the same period last year. As for Hyundai, the recently launched Venue, Grand i10 and the Xcent have been the brand’s best-selling models in the country. Interestingly, Hyundai is selling an average of 50 units of the Kona electric in India, which is indeed a decent figure to start with. 

In the mid-SUV segment, the Mahindra Scorpio and the Renault Captur have been the most sought-after models, while the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been a well-received vehicle in the MUV segment. It is believed that the car sales are likely to see a positive growth in December with year-end offers that are likely to be announced by all major car manufacturers in the country.

  • Volkswagen
  • Hyundai
  • Renault
  • Polo
  • Volkswagen Polo
  • Hyundai Venue
  • Venue
  • Triber
  • Renault Triber
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Hyundai Venue Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 7.69 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 7.81 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 7.4 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 7.7 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 7.71 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 7.4 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 7.55 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 7.3 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 7.27 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

So what’s there to know about the Volkswagen Pa ...

1415 Likes
107421 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

1189 Likes
214004 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in