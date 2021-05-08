India car sales analysed: April 2021

The fourth quarter of the financial year 2020 (FY’20) ended on a positive note with healthy sales numbers. However, the start of the new financial year 2021 (FY’21) has not exactly been good for car manufacturers, as India was hit by the second wave of COVID-19 in April. In an effort to control the situation, the worst affected states had reinforced lockdown by mid-April. Exactly one year ago, the Indian government had enforced a nationwide lockdown resulting in zero sales for the industry in April 2020. Given that the country is now better equipped to handle the situation, we do not expect to see a long-term effect or implications on the auto industry. The sales have undoubtedly been affected, however, it is expected to improve in next few months.

In April 2021, the auto industry witnessed a 10.6 per cent decline with cumulative sales of 2,86,392 units. Even during troubled times, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors have managed to retain the top-three ranks in terms of car sales in the country. Read below to learn more about the sales performance of the brands and their respective models in April 2021.

Maruti Suzuki

The country’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki had 1,35,879-unit sales in April 2021 as compared to 1,46,203-unit sales in March 2021. The top-three key contributors for Maruti Suzuki in April were the Swift (18,316 units), Baleno (16,384 units), and the WagonR (18,656 units). Interestingly, certain models like the Dzire, S-Presso, Ignis, and the XL6 have registered 23 per cent, seven per cent, four per cent, and 10 per cent growth, respectively last month as compared to the previous month.

Hyundai

Hyundai India holds the second rank in terms of car sales in April 2021. The company registered 49,002-unit sales in April 2021 as compared to 52,600 units in March 2021, thereby reporting a seven per cent drop in sales. The top-three popular sellers for Hyundai last month were – the Creta (12,463 units), Grand i10 (11,540 units), and the Venue (11,245 units).

Tata Motors

Tata Motors takes third place in terms of car sales in India. The company witnessed a 15 per cent drop in sales with 25,096-unit sales last month as compared to 29,655-unit sales in March 2021. The top-three popular sellers for the company last month were – the Nexon (6,938 units), the Altroz (6,649 units), and the Tiago (6,656 units).

Mahindra

Mahindra has outsold Kia in India in April 2021. The country’s popular utility car manufacturer, sold 18,186 cumulative units in India last month as compared to 16,643-unit sales in the same period in March 2021, thereby registering a sales growth of 9.3 per cent. The Bolero (6,152 units), Scorpio (3,577 units), and the XUV300 (4,144 units) were the key contributors to the overall sales.

Kia

Kia has slipped down to the fifth position last month. The company sold 16,111 units in India in April 2021 as compared to 19,100-unit sales in March 2021, thereby reporting a sales drop of 15.6 per cent. The Seltos and the Sonet have been the key contributors with 8,086-unit and 7,724-unit sales, respectively.

Toyota

Toyota car sales have dropped by 35.8 per cent as the company sold 9,621 units in the country last month as compared to 14,997-unit sales in the month before that. The company has temporarily halted operations for an 18-day period from 26 April to 14 May due to scheduled annual maintenance. The key contributors to the company’s sales figures last month were the Innova Crysta (3,600 units), the Urban Cruiser (2,115 units), and the Glanza (2,182 units).

Honda

Honda has moved strongly to the seventh rank in April from the ninth rank in March 2021. Apart from Mahindra, Honda is the only company to register strong growth in sales last month. The company registered 27.7 per cent growth with 9,072-unit sales in April as compared to 7,103-unit sales in March 2021. The Amaze and the City have been the strong sellers for the company with 3,920-units and 3,128-unit sales, respectively, in India last month.

Renault

French carmaker Renault has slipped to eighth rank with 9,072-unit sales in India last month as compared to 12,356-unit sales in March 2021, thereby witnessing a 30.1 per cent drop in sales. The Triber (2,426 units), Kwid (3,236 units), and the Kiger (2,800 units) were the key contributors to the company’s sales.

Ford

Ford India holds the ninth rank in terms of car sales last month. The company sold 5,469-unit sales in April as compared to 7,746-unit sales in the previous month, thereby witnessing a 29.4 per cent drop in sales. The Ecosport was a strong contributor with 3,820-unit sales in the country last month.

Nissan

Nissan has outsold MG Motor in April 2021. Nissan sold 3,369 units in India last month as compared to 4,012-unit sales in March 2021, thereby registering a 16 per cent drop in sales. The Magnite was a strong contributor with 2,904-unit sales in India last month.

MG Motor

MG Motor has registered the highest M-o-M drop in sales of 52.9 per cent. The company witnessed 2,607-unit sales last month as compared to 5,528-unit sales in the country in March 2021. Of these, 2,147 units were from the Hector alone.

Volkswagen

German car manufacturer, Volkswagen sold 1,533 units in India last month as compared to 2,025-unit sales in March 2021, thereby reporting a 24.3 per cent drop in sales. Of these, 1,197 units were from the Polo alone.

Skoda

Skoda has managed to skip a level up and outsell FCA in India. The company sold 961 units in India last month, wherein 848 units were from the Rapid sedan.

FCA

FCA is last on the list with 846-unit sales from the Jeep Compass. The sales for the Compass dropped by 38 per cent last month as compared to 1,360-unit sales in India in March 2021.

Apart from the lockdown being announced in most states of the country, the price hike announcement from certain brands has also affected their car sales. As some states are still in the process of recovering from the second wave and with the recent round of price hikes announced by the remaining manufacturers, we expect to see a significant drop in sales in May 2021 as well. That said, a gradual improvement in the sales chart can be expected from June 2021 onwards.