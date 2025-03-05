CarWale
    India-bound Volkswagen Tera Officially Revealed

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    38,761 Views
    India-bound Volkswagen Tera Officially Revealed
    • Likely to launch in India in 2027
    • Gets a 1.0-litre TSI petrol motor

    The India-bound Volkswagen Tera compact SUV has been revealed for the Brazilian market, ahead of its launch later this year. It will be Volkswagen’s answer to the Skoda Kylaq, and is expected to arrive in our market in 2027.

    We got the spy images a short while ago, and the official images confirm what we saw was the production-ready model. Some major design highlights include the short overhangs and large wheels, while the front gets VW’s signature face with the vertical slats and VW logo in the middle. The tail lamps are blacked out, with the VW logo located in the middle. The cabin is quite similar to what is being offered on the Kylaq, having the same cluster, infotainment screen, climate control interface, and centre console.

    Volkswagen Tera SUV Right Front Three Quarter

    The Brazilian market will get the car with either a 1.0-litre NA petrol or a 1.0-litre TSI petrol. We will get it with the latter, which is the same engine offered in the Kylaq. This engine produces 118bhp and 178Nm, and can be had either with a six-speed MT or a six-speed AT. The group has hinted at a transmission upgrade, but has not confirmed a specific timeline.

    Volkswagen Tera SUV Dashboard

    The arrival of the Tera will hinge on the success of the Kylaq, thanks to its sales numbers. Whenever the car is launched here, it will go up against the Maruti Brezza, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Mahindra XUV 3X0, Kia Sonet, and the Hyundai Venue.

    Volkswagen Tera SUV Image
    Volkswagen Tera SUV
    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Volkswagen Tera SUV Gallery

    Popular Videos

