    India-bound Vinfast Limo Green Spied Again

    Dwij Bhandut

    4,377 Views
    India-bound Vinfast Limo Green Spied Again

    The India-bound Vinfast Limo Green eMPV was spied testing again. Set to make its India debut in February 2026, the Vietnamese carmaker's offering directly goes up against the Kia Carens Clavis EV.

    Vinfast Limo Green Headlight

    Here's a recap from our previous article: Spanning 4.7m long, 1.8m wide, and 1.7m tall, the Limo Green gets a 2.8m wheelbase. The eMPV is powered by a 150kW/280Nm FWD motor paired with a 60.13kWh battery pack (most likely NMC). This setup is rated to return a claimed range of 450km. Account for the fact that the Limo Green is dimensionally larger and mechanically stronger than the Kia Carens Clavis EV. With an 80kW DCFC gun, the Limo Green can top up from 10-70 per cent in 30 minutes.

    Vinfast Limo Green Dashboard

    The Limo Green gets two driving modes, 18- inch alloys, six-way manual driver seat adjustment, ventilated all-disc setup, four- speaker audio, 10.1-inch infotainment screen, and single-zone climate control.

    Changing EV Landscape

    As we've reported on the Limo Green's patent filings, spy shots, and an upcoming official market debut, the EV landscape has been undergoing changes ever since. Mahindra has stepped in with their seven-seat EV, the XEV 9S. Although the latter does not have an adequately usable third row (fundamental SUV problem), the limited space has been compensated by a more durable BYD Blade LFP battery, whereas the existing Kia offering continues with an NMC battery, and the same is likely for the Limo. It will be interesting to see forthcoming pattern shifts in this segment.

    Spy shot source

    Vinfast Limo Green Image
    Vinfast Limo Green
    Rs. 19.90 - 23.90 Lakh
