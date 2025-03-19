CarWale
    India-bound Third-gen Renault Duster Launched in South Africa

    Desirazu Venkat

    • Will come to India in 2026
    • Petrol power only

    Price Announced

    The India-bound, next-generation Renault Duster has been launched in South Africa, starting at a price of R489999 (Rs. 23.36 lakh). This is the third-generation car that features a familiar shape with new design elements, completely new interiors, and three powertrain options.

    Coming to India

    The South Africa-spec car previews what will come to India in early 2026 in terms of the overall package, but is expected to possibly have a few more features due to the positioning that Renault wants to go for with this vehicle. The familiar Duster silhouette has been retained but with a new face, wheels, and light package.

    Interior Dashboard

    Feature List

    In terms of interior design, the cabin is a familiar place, with many standard Renault elements making their way into this new Duster. In the South African market, top-spec Intens variants get features like dual digital screens, climate control with rear AC vents, 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, powered front seats, USB-C charging ports, power windows, power mirrors, and a full LED light package. For India, we expect Renault to add a sunroof, connected car technology, and ambient lighting to the India-spec package.

    Powertrains

    There are two engines on offer: a 1.2-litre, mild-hybrid turbo petrol and the familiar 1.3-litre turbo petrol that powered the last iteration of the Duster sold in India until 2021. Renault will likely offer both engine options in India in MT and AT guise.

    Role in Renault India’s Future

    This new Duster and its seven-seat counterpart (likely to be called the Bigster) will play a crucial role in Renault India’s future. With car buyers shifting focus to the premium part of the C-segment and the D-segment, Renault wants to be there in the right place, at the right time. It’s officially said that this new Duster will come to India in 2026.

    Renault New Duster
    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
