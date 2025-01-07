CarWale
    AD

    India-bound Skoda Enyaq facelift to be unveiled tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    4,440 Views
    India-bound Skoda Enyaq facelift to be unveiled tomorrow
    • Will be launched in 2025
    • First update for Skoda’s flagship EV SUV

    Updated Enyaq

    The India-bound Skoda Enyaq EV SUV will be unveiled tomorrow. This is the first major update for the EV SUV, which moves to the automaker’s Modern Solid design language and has a completely new feature list and interior. Characteristics of this new design language include a new face, new wheels and a new design for the tail lamps. Skoda is also expected to give it additional range over the outgoing model as well as multiple variants offering both AWD and FWD.

    Coming to India

    The automaker has confirmed that this updated Enyaq will come to India in 2025 and be joined by the new Elroq SUV. These two cars will then set the stage for a locally made EV SUV based on the next-generation Kushaq. The Enyaq will be introduced as a CBU but, depending on potential demand, could also get a local assembly in 2026, and this would be at Skoda’s Aurangabad factory.

    Skoda Enyaq Image
    Skoda Enyaq
    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 3 priced at Rs. 30.50 lakh
     Next 
    Tata Harrier EV at the Expo: What to expect

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Enyaq Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Skoda Kylaq Walkaround | All You Need To Know
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Kylaq Walkaround | All You Need To Know
    By CarWale Team08 Nov 2024
    43236 Views
    185 Likes
    Skoda Kylaq Compact SUV | Prices, Variants & Features Revealed
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Kylaq Compact SUV | Prices, Variants & Features Revealed
    By CarWale Team09 Dec 2024
    15218 Views
    76 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 7.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 10.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Rs. 12.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.88 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ technology
    Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ technology
    Rs. 3.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th JAN
    Toyota Camry
    Toyota Camry
    Rs. 48.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 8.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi Q7
    Audi Q7
    Rs. 88.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Rs. 21.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra BE 6
    Mahindra BE 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M5
    BMW M5
    Rs. 1.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW New X3
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jan 2025
    BMW New X3

    Rs. 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta Electric
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jan 2025
    Hyundai Creta Electric

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jan 2025
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    15th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BYD SeaLion 7
    BYD SeaLion 7

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 7.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Kylaq Walkaround | All You Need To Know
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Kylaq Walkaround | All You Need To Know
    By CarWale Team08 Nov 2024
    43236 Views
    185 Likes
    Skoda Kylaq Compact SUV | Prices, Variants & Features Revealed
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Kylaq Compact SUV | Prices, Variants & Features Revealed
    By CarWale Team09 Dec 2024
    15218 Views
    76 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • India-bound Skoda Enyaq facelift to be unveiled tomorrow