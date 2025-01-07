India-bound Skoda Enyaq facelift to be unveiled tomorrow

Will be launched in 2025

The India-bound Skoda Enyaq EV SUV will be unveiled tomorrow. This is the first major update for the EV SUV, which moves to the automaker’s Modern Solid design language and has a completely new feature list and interior. Characteristics of this new design language include a new face, new wheels and a new design for the tail lamps. Skoda is also expected to give it additional range over the outgoing model as well as multiple variants offering both AWD and FWD.

The automaker has confirmed that this updated Enyaq will come to India in 2025 and be joined by the new Elroq SUV. These two cars will then set the stage for a locally made EV SUV based on the next-generation Kushaq. The Enyaq will be introduced as a CBU but, depending on potential demand, could also get a local assembly in 2026, and this would be at Skoda’s Aurangabad factory.