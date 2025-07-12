India-bound Renault Boreal SUV: Now in Pictures

Seven-seater SUV

Expected in 2026

Renault recently unveiled its new SUV called the Boreal for global markets. The SUV offers a range of features and capabilities. A seven-seater version of the SUV is in the pipeline, and this version is expected to reach Indian shores next year. Here's its picture gallery.

India-bound Renault Boreal SUV Picture Gallery

Based on the Kardian platform, the Renault Boreal is 4.5 metres long and 1.84 metres wide, while the wheelbase is 2.7 metres long.

The Boreal features a striking design with a body-coloured grille, backlit NouvelR logo, and LED headlights with unique DRL elements. The SUV also has a wide air dam with LED fog lamps, adding to its bold front profile.

The SUV has flared wheel arches with sharp lines along the sides and rear door handles mounted on the C-pillars. The rear features crisp LED taillights with the 'Boreal' script in the centre, adding a touch of elegance.

Inside, it boasts dual 10-inch screens integrated into a single unit and a three-spoke steering wheel. It also offers dual-zone automatic climate control and a panoramic sunroof for enhanced comfort.

It also gets ambient lighting, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, and a massage function for the driver seat. It's also equipped with a premium Harman Kardon sound system for an enhanced audio experience.

Featuring Level 2 ADAS, it boasts safety features like automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, hands-free parking and a 360-view camera for added convenience and safety.

Powertrain

The Renault Boreal is powered by a 1.3-litre turbocharged flex-fuel engine producing 160bhp and 270Nm torque. This mill comes mated to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.