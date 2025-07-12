CarWale
    AD

    India-bound Renault Boreal SUV: Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    13,303 Views
    India-bound Renault Boreal SUV: Now in Pictures
    • Seven-seater SUV
    • Expected in 2026

    Renault recently unveiled its new SUV called the Boreal for global markets. The SUV offers a range of features and capabilities. A seven-seater version of the SUV is in the pipeline, and this version is expected to reach Indian shores next year. Here's its picture gallery.

    Renault Boreal (Bigster) Left Rear Three Quarter

    India-bound Renault Boreal SUV Picture Gallery

    Based on the Kardian platform, the Renault Boreal is 4.5 metres long and 1.84 metres wide, while the wheelbase is 2.7 metres long.

    Renault Boreal (Bigster) Right Side View

    The Boreal features a striking design with a body-coloured grille, backlit NouvelR logo, and LED headlights with unique DRL elements. The SUV also has a wide air dam with LED fog lamps, adding to its bold front profile.

    Renault Boreal (Bigster) Dashboard

    The SUV has flared wheel arches with sharp lines along the sides and rear door handles mounted on the C-pillars. The rear features crisp LED taillights with the 'Boreal' script in the centre, adding a touch of elegance.

    Renault Boreal (Bigster) Second Row Seats

    Inside, it boasts dual 10-inch screens integrated into a single unit and a three-spoke steering wheel. It also offers dual-zone automatic climate control and a panoramic sunroof for enhanced comfort.

    Renault Boreal (Bigster) Instrument Cluster

    It also gets ambient lighting, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, and a massage function for the driver seat. It's also equipped with a premium Harman Kardon sound system for an enhanced audio experience.

    Renault Boreal (Bigster) Gear Selector Dial

    Featuring Level 2 ADAS, it boasts safety features like automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, hands-free parking and a 360-view camera for added convenience and safety.

    Renault Boreal (Bigster) Left Rear Three Quarter

    Powertrain

    The Renault Boreal is powered by a 1.3-litre turbocharged flex-fuel engine producing 160bhp and 270Nm torque. This mill comes mated to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

    Renault Boreal (Bigster) Left Side View
    Renault Boreal (Bigster) Image
    Renault Boreal (Bigster)
    Rs. 13.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Next 
    Tata Harrier EV Starts Reaching Dealer Stockyard

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Renault Boreal (Bigster) Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Rs. 12.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Volvo XC60
    Volvo XC60
    Rs. 71.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    1st Aug
    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster
    Rs. 75.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    25th Jul
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Jul
    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV
    Rs. 69.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    21st Jul
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 46.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Jul
    Tesla Model Y
    Tesla Model Y
    Rs. 59.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Jul
    Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Rs. 17.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Jul
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63
    Rs. 3.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 4Matic Plus
    Launching Soon
    Aug 2025
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 4Matic Plus

    Rs. 80.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Aug 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XEV 7e
    Mahindra XEV 7e

    Rs. 21.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    Rs. 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra New Bolero
    Mahindra New Bolero

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Sep 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast VF 6
    Vinfast VF 6

    Rs. 18.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger
    Renault Kiger
    Rs. 6.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Jul
    All Renault-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • India-bound Renault Boreal SUV: Now in Pictures