India-bound next-gen Citroen C5 Aircross spied testing

Expected to come to India in 2026

Could be offered both as an ICE and EV

At the 2024 Paris Motor Show, Citroen showcased a concept car for the next-generation C5 Aircross SUV, and now it has been spied testing. The concept car showcased Citroen's move away from the high stance and rounded edges of the current car to a more conventional design and squared-edged lines. The spy images back this direction of design taken by Citroen.

In the pictures, you can see the double-stacked front light package, the radar for ADAS, the stance of the vehicle in terms of overhangs, the design of the wheels, and the shape of both doors. The rear gets the tail lamps mounted near the glass house while there are reflectors mounted into the rear bumper.

There are no details of the cabin, but going by the current lot of cars, we can expect things like dual digital screens, a powered front row, climate control with rear vents, and an all-black colour scheme with contrast-coloured inserts available as an optional extra.

Along with the design a big change is expected to be at least one hybrid version as well as the C5 Aircross EV that will arrive in Europe before coming to markets like India around 2026. In a bid to keep costs down and also for exports, we expect Citroen to locally produce the car at its Chennai plant once it launches. Rivals are expected to include the Hyundai Tucson and BYD Atto 3.