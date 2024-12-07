CarWale
    AD

    India-bound next-gen Citroen C5 Aircross spied testing

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    22,926 Views
    India-bound next-gen Citroen C5 Aircross spied testing
    • Expected to come to India in 2026
    • Could be offered both as an ICE and EV

    At the 2024 Paris Motor Show, Citroen showcased a concept car for the next-generation C5 Aircross SUV, and now it has been spied testing. The concept car showcased Citroen's move away from the high stance and rounded edges of the current car to a more conventional design and squared-edged lines. The spy images back this direction of design taken by Citroen.

    In the pictures, you can see the double-stacked front light package, the radar for ADAS, the stance of the vehicle in terms of overhangs, the design of the wheels, and the shape of both doors. The rear gets the tail lamps mounted near the glass house while there are reflectors mounted into the rear bumper.

    Citroen C5 Aircross Right Side View

    There are no details of the cabin, but going by the current lot of cars, we can expect things like dual digital screens, a powered front row, climate control with rear vents, and an all-black colour scheme with contrast-coloured inserts available as an optional extra.

    Citroen C5 Aircross Right Rear Three Quarter

    Along with the design a big change is expected to be at least one hybrid version as well as the C5 Aircross EV that will arrive in Europe before coming to markets like India around 2026. In a bid to keep costs down and also for exports, we expect Citroen to locally produce the car at its Chennai plant once it launches. Rivals are expected to include the Hyundai Tucson and BYD Atto 3.

    Citroen C5 Aircross Image
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    Rs. 39.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    MG cars to become costlier from January 2025
     Next 
    Mahindra Be 6e Vs Tata Curvv EV: The game is on.

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Citroen C5 Aircross Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Best 7 Cars in India 2022: CarWale Wrapped
    youtube-icon
    Best 7 Cars in India 2022: CarWale Wrapped
    By CarWale Team04 Jan 2023
    149924 Views
    577 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 7.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Rs. 12.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.88 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Toyota Camry
    Toyota Camry
    Rs. 48.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th DEC
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 8.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi Q7
    Audi Q7
    Rs. 88.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Rs. 21.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Be 6
    Mahindra Be 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M5
    BMW M5
    Rs. 1.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Dzire
    Rs. 6.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

    Rs. 3.04 - 5.00 CroreEstimated Price

    9th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW New X3
    BMW New X3

    Rs. 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    8th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Mifa 9
    MG Mifa 9

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    15th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta EV
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C3
    Citroen C3
    Rs. 6.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen Aircross
    Citroen Aircross
    Rs. 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars

    Citroen C5 Aircross Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 48.40 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 50.28 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 47.32 Lakh
    PuneRs. 48.40 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 49.48 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 45.49 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 50.29 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 46.28 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 45.44 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Best 7 Cars in India 2022: CarWale Wrapped
    youtube-icon
    Best 7 Cars in India 2022: CarWale Wrapped
    By CarWale Team04 Jan 2023
    149924 Views
    577 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • India-bound next-gen Citroen C5 Aircross spied testing