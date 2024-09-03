CarWale
    India-bound new Audi Q5 fully revealed

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    India-bound new Audi Q5 fully revealed
    • Launch next year
    • Is a rival to BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC

    The Q5 has been one of the most popular models for Audi not only here in India but globally. The current-gen model has been in the market for many years and is starting to feel its age. Naturally, Audi is mindful of the situation and in retaliation, the brand has unveiled an entirely new generation of the Q5 and this is what it looks like. The 2025 Q5 is the first SUV based on Audi’s Premium Platform Combustion (PPC). The platform allows Audi to launch high-volume models in different segments. 

    Audi New Q5 third-gen Dashboard

    Besides an all-new look, the new Q5 is bigger on the outside and inside. This time around, it features an adjustable rear seat. It can be moved lengthways and tilted, thus increasing the bootspace or comfort for rear passengers as required. With the rear seats folded down, the boot volume increases to up to 1,473 litres, depending on the model variant. In terms of tech highlights, the new Q5 gets three digital screens on the dashboard with a dedicated display for the front seat passenger. The PPC architecture is for conventionally powered vehicles with longitudinally installed combustion engines. All models in the Q5 range at market launch will be equipped with the MHEV hybrid technology. 

    Audi New Q5 third-gen Rear View

    The new MHEV Plus system with a 48V electrical system supports the combustion engine. Purely electric manoeuvering and parking are also possible to a limited extent. The powertrain generator (PTG) generates an additional drive torque of up to 230Nm and up to 24bhp. The 48V system also enables the use of an electrically driven air conditioning compressor. This offers the advantage that even when the engine is switched off at a red light, the air conditioning system continues to operate at full power. The lithium-ion battery of the vehicles with MHEV Plus has a storage capacity of 1.7kWh. The main tasks of the belt starter generator are to start the engine and supply electrical energy to the battery. In Europe, the new Q5 range will be launched with three engine versions, with power outputs ranging between 205bhp and 363bhp. 

    The new Audi Q5 will be launched in Germany and other European markets in the first quarter of 2025. It will come to India at some point to compete with the likes of the BMW X3 and the Mercedes-Benz GLC.

    Audi New Q5 third-gen Image
    Audi New Q5 third-gen
    Rs. 65.00 - 73.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    New Audi Q5 to be revealed on 2 September

    By Sagar Bhanushali

    29 Aug 2024

    Audi New Q5 third-gen Gallery

