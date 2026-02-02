CarWale
    India-bound MG Majestor Debuts in the Middle East

    Haji Chakralwale

    33,203 Views
    India-bound MG Majestor Debuts in the Middle East
    • India launch scheduled for 12 February
    • Will sit above the Gloster SUV

    While the MG Majestor is set to make its India debut on 12 February, the Middle East has already received this new iteration of the Gloster SUV, where it has been launched as the MG Rakan. With this, the SUV becomes the brand’s first model to feature an Arabic name. It is not a limited-run version, and will be sold permanently across MG’s Middle East dealerships.

    MG Majestor Right Rear Three Quarter

    The name Rakan is derived from the Arabic word Rukn, which translates to pillar or foundation, and symbolises strength. Mechanically and visually, the MG Rakan is identical to the India-bound Majestor. It will be powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, with a 4WD system offered as standard.

    Commenting on the launch, Jacky Xu, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East, said, “Rakan represents a proud and defining moment for MG in the Middle East. Choosing an Arabic name as an official model name, not as a special edition, but as a core part of our portfolio, was a deliberate decision and one we are incredibly proud of. From its name to its purpose, Rakan reflects the strength, culture, and expectations of the region, and signals our long-term commitment to building vehicles that truly belong here.”

    MG Majestor Image
    MG Majestor
    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh
    Mahindra XUV 7XO Waiting Period Stands at up to 52 Weeks

