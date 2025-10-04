India-bound Entry-level Luxury Rivals Spied in Next-gen Avatar

Both will come to India by 2028

Local assembly for competitive pricing

Two premium entry-level rivals will enter new generations by 2027, and both have been spotted undergoing tests in Europe. On one side, we have the next-generation BMW X1, and on the other, it's the third-gen Mercedes-Benz GLA compact SUV.

BMW X1/iX1

First up is the BMW X1, which will don the Neue Klasse garb in this new generation, and will essentially look like a smaller version of the recently unveiled iX3 (which will also spawn a new X3). It's expected to have similar interiors to the iX3, and in addition to the electric powertrain, it is expected to be offered with a range of petrol and diesel engines.

The spotted unit appears to be undergoing tyre testing, but there are some visible cues like pop-out door handles, repositioned number plate slot, and a completely new front end that will sport the revised Kidney Grille.

Mercedes GLA

From Bavaria, we move to Stuttgart, and we see a new generation for the GLA compact SUV, officially Mercedes' smallest car on offer. Unlike the X1/iX1, the changes will be a little more subtle, with the overall silhouette being unchanged.It will get a revised face, rear end, and new wheels. Like the X1/iX1, this, too, will get a series of powertrain options, the likes of which include electric, petrol, hybrid, and at least one diesel engine option.

The Entry-level Game

The purpose of an entry-level model for big luxury brands is to open them to first-time buyers, and in the larger scheme of things, also create brand loyalty, so that buyers of cars like the X1/GLA would eventually move up to buying cars like the 7 Series/S-Class. Both these cars will come to India by 2028 across multiple powertrain options, and be locally assembled at their respective plants in a bid to keep costs in check.