India-bound Audi Q9 launched at Rs 1.18 crore in UK

Priced at Rs 1.18 crore in the UK

To be launched in India in second half of next year

Audi has confirmed UK pricing and specifications for the all-new Q9, its full-size SUV and new flagship in the brand’s SUV line-up. The Q9 is now on sale in the UK from £103,900 (approximately Rs 1.18 crore), with deliveries scheduled to begin in November 2026. The Q9 will be launched in India next year.

At 5,310mm long, 2,210mm wide and 1,810mm tall, the Q9 is the largest Audi production model yet. It rides on a 3,140mm wheelbase and comes with a seven-seat configuration as standard. The UK-spec Q9 is currently offered only with a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine producing 300bhp and 630Nm. The engine is paired with an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic gearbox and quattro all-wheel drive. Audi says the mild-hybrid system allows the SUV to undertake certain driving functions electrically while also improving throttle response.

The Q9 will give Audi India a genuine flagship SUV positioned above the Q7. Its arrival will be significant as Audi has been working to refresh its SUV portfolio in India, with the new-generation Q3 also set to arrive in a couple of months.

For India, the Q9 will compete with large luxury SUVs such as the BMW X7 and the Mercedes-Benz GLS. Its three-row configuration, long wheelbase and emphasis on rear-seat comfort could also make it particularly relevant to Indian buyers, where chauffeur-driven luxury SUVs remain an important part of the premium market.

The bigger question will be powertrain strategy. While the UK launch is centred on a V6 diesel, Audi’s India specification is yet to be confirmed. The Q9’s positioning and pricing will ultimately determine whether it becomes a niche flagship or a more significant rival to BMW and Mercedes-Benz in India’s full-size luxury SUV segment.