Hyundai’s Pleos Connect Infotainment System Breaks Cover

System roll out to begin in May 2026

Will power Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis systems

Hyundai has unveiled Pleos Connect, its next-generation infotainment system that is set to debut in production cars from May 2026. Built as a key part of the brand’s software-defined vehicle strategy, the new system promises a more connected, intuitive, and smartphone-like in-car experience.

Pleos Connect is based on Android Automotive OS and has been developed around three core pillars – intuitiveness, safety, and openness. Hyundai says the new platform has been designed to feel familiar to smartphone users, with a cleaner layout, faster response times, and deeper integration with vehicle functions. The system also supports over-the-air software updates, allowing Hyundai to add new features and improve performance long after the car has been delivered.

The new infotainment layout features a large central screen divided into three sections. This includes a driving information screen, an app screen for navigation and media, and a bottom bar for quick access to recently used functions. Hyundai has also added a slim secondary display ahead of the driver for key readouts such as speed, media, and turn-by-turn navigation.

One of the standout upgrades is its smartphone-like usability. Pleos Connect supports split-screen and multi-window functionality, allowing users to run multiple apps at once. Hyundai has also retained physical buttons on the steering wheel and below the main screen for key controls, a move aimed at reducing driver distraction and improving ease of use.

At the centre of the new system is Gleo AI, Hyundai’s new AI-powered voice assistant. Built on a large language model, Gleo AI is designed to handle vehicle controls and convenience functions more naturally, while future updates are expected to expand its capability across a wider range of applications and services.

Pleos Connect also introduces Pleos ID, a personalised user profile that stores preferences such as seat settings, infotainment layout, and navigation habits. This allows users to carry their personal settings across compatible Hyundai Motor Group vehicles. Hyundai is also opening up the platform to third-party developers through its new Pleos Playground ecosystem, enabling downloadable in-car apps via an integrated app marketplace.

This could eventually extend to more mainstream models as well, especially as larger integrated displays become a growing trend across the industry. In effect, Pleos Connect is not just a software upgrade, but also an early preview of Hyundai’s future cabin design direction.

The system will first debut on the new Hyundai Grandeur in South Korea in May 2026, followed by a phased global rollout. Hyundai has confirmed that the recently unveiled Ioniq 3 will be the first European model to feature Pleos Connect. The company aims to bring the new infotainment system to around 20 million Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis vehicles by 2030.