Hyundai Venue prices in India increased

- Price hike applicable to select variants
- Available in 12 variants
After announcing an upward price revision last month, Hyundai has now changed the prices of its entire range of models sold in India. Applicable from 1 January, 2025, the quantum of the price hike is based on multiple factors such as the variant, model, and more.
The Hyundai Venue has witnessed a price increase of Rs. 9,000, applicable to select versions in the range. The Korean automaker has not made any revision to the price of select versions including E 1.2 petrol MT, S(O) 1.2 petrol MT, S(O)+ 1.2 petrol MT, and the Executive 1.0 turbo-petrol MT. All other variants have received a uniform price hike, and, as we mentioned earlier, they have become dearer by Rs. 9,000.
The Venue, Hyundai’s offering in the highly-competitive sub-four-metre SUV segment, is offered across 12 variants and 11 colours. Further, customers can choose from a range of three engine and four transmission options.