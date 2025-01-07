CarWale
    Hyundai Venue prices in India increased

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • Price hike applicable to select variants
    • Available in 12 variants

    After announcing an upward price revision last month, Hyundai has now changed the prices of its entire range of models sold in India. Applicable from 1 January, 2025, the quantum of the price hike is based on multiple factors such as the variant, model, and more.

    Hyundai Venue Right Front Three Quarter

    The Hyundai Venue has witnessed a price increase of Rs. 9,000, applicable to select versions in the range. The Korean automaker has not made any revision to the price of select versions including E 1.2 petrol MT, S(O) 1.2 petrol MT, S(O)+ 1.2 petrol MT, and the Executive 1.0 turbo-petrol MT. All other variants have received a uniform price hike, and, as we mentioned earlier, they have become dearer by Rs. 9,000.

    Hyundai Venue Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Venue, Hyundai’s offering in the highly-competitive sub-four-metre SUV segment, is offered across 12 variants and 11 colours. Further, customers can choose from a range of three engine and four transmission options.

    Hyundai Venue Image
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
