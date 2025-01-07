Hyundai Venue prices in India increased

Price hike applicable to select variants

Available in 12 variants

After announcing an upward price revision last month, Hyundai has now changed the prices of its entire range of models sold in India. Applicable from 1 January, 2025, the quantum of the price hike is based on multiple factors such as the variant, model, and more.

The Hyundai Venue has witnessed a price increase of Rs. 9,000, applicable to select versions in the range. The Korean automaker has not made any revision to the price of select versions including E 1.2 petrol MT, S(O) 1.2 petrol MT, S(O)+ 1.2 petrol MT, and the Executive 1.0 turbo-petrol MT. All other variants have received a uniform price hike, and, as we mentioned earlier, they have become dearer by Rs. 9,000.

The Venue, Hyundai’s offering in the highly-competitive sub-four-metre SUV segment, is offered across 12 variants and 11 colours. Further, customers can choose from a range of three engine and four transmission options.