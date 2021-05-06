Hyundai Venue outsells Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in April 2021

- Hyundai Venue registered 11,245-unit sales in India in April 2021

- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza takes the second place with 11,220-unit sales

- Kia Sonet takes the third place with 7,724-unit sales

Hyundai Venue has emerged as the bestselling compact SUV in the country in April 2021. Hyundai has reportedly sold 11,245 units of the Venue in India last month. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has lost the top spot by just 25 units and reportedly sold 11,220 units in India in April 2021. The Kia Sonet takes third place in the compact SUV segment with 7,724 unit sales in India last month.

For two consecutive months, i.e February and March, the Hyundai Venue was the second bestseller in the segment. Over the last few months, the Hyundai Venue has been registering more or less similar numbers as the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Given the recent hike in prices from both Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, it would be interesting to see if this would have an impact on sales for both these models.

One of the reasons that can be attributed to Venue’s success is the presence of two petrol and one diesel engine option. The petrol engines comprise a 1.2-litre unit and a turbocharged 1.0-litre Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) unit. The former unit generates 81bhp/114Nm while the GDI unit generates 118bhp/171Nm. There’s only a five-speed manual for the 1.2-litre engine while the 1.0-litre engine can be had with either a six-speed manual, iMT or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic options. The 1.5-litre diesel engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission which produces 99bhp at 4000rpm and 240Nm of torque at 1,500rpm.

On the other hand, the Vitara Brezza only gets a 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine is offered with a five-speed manual transmission and an automatic transmission option with Smart Hybrid technology.