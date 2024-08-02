Hyundai Venue new variant launched at Rs. 9.99 lakh

Existing variant gets a sunroof

Offered with manual gearbox

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has launched a new variant of the Venue with an electric sunroof. Called the S(O)+, this variant carries forward the features and equipment from the S(O) version with no other feature additions.

The new Hyundai Venue S(O)+ variant now boasts of an electric sunroof (not panoramic) in addition to features such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, LED DRLs, LED projector headlights, and a digital instrument cluster. On the safety front, it gets a rear camera, six airbags, TPMS, ESC, hill-start assist control, and more.

Powertrain options for the Venue S(O)+

The newly launched variant is powered by the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated Kappa petrol engine. It is available in the manual option only. We are awaiting confirmation whether the equivalent turbo-petrol S(O) variant will also get this update.