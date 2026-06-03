Hyundai Venue N Line Prices Increased With Immediate Effect

Revision applicable to all variants

Prices now start at Rs. 10.66 lakh

We recently shared all the details regarding the price revision in the Creta Electric range. This price hike, which is applicable across the entire range of Hyundai cars sold in India, has also seen an upward change for the prices of the Venue N Line.

The Venue N Line is available in multiple trims, including N6 MT, N6 MT dual-tone, N6 DCT, N6 DCT dual-tone, N10 DCT, and N10 DCT dual-tone. All the aforementioned variants have witnessed a uniform increase of Rs. 700. Apart from the Venue N Line, Hyundai has hiked the prices of the Grand i10 Nios, i20, i20 N Line, Aura, Verna, Venue, Creta, Creta N Line, Alcazar, and the Exter.

The Hyundai Venue N Line is now priced from Rs. 10.66 lakh to Rs. 15.67 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). This sportier iteration of the Venue is available only with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT units, developing an output of 118bhp and 172Nm. Earlier this year, both, the Venue and the Venue N Line, underwent crash tests under BNCAP, and the SUVs scored a five-star rating in adult and child occupant protection.