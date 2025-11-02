CarWale
    Hyundai Venue N Line: Photo Gallery

    Dwij Bhandut

    Hyundai Venue N Line: Photo Gallery

    The Hyundai Venue N Line is a sportier iteration of the Venue. Powered by a 1.0L, three-cylinder turbo-petrol motor (118bhp/172Nm), prices of the new Venue N Line will be revealed alongside the new-gen vanilla edition. Here’s a photo gallery, delving into its intricate details.

    Up front, there’s a revised bumper, twin-horn LED DRLs, quad-beam LED headlights, brushed grey faux skid plate, and a Horizon LED positioning lamp.

    Headlight Stalk

    There’s also a red accent running through, and the 17-inch alloys have a dual-tone finish. Both the grille and the tyres bear an ‘N’ emblem. The N Line also gets body-coloured wheel arch claddings. Brake callipers are also finished in red.

    Wheel

    To the rear, the Venue N Line 2025 continues with the triple-tone finish with the red accent running through, and it houses a wing-type spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp.

    Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    There’s a twin-tip exhaust, too.

    Exhaust Pipes

    Step inside, and the N Line-specific steering exudes a bold look. The dual 12.3-inch cluster is also a standout feature.

    Dashboard

    The steering wheel has two knobs – drive mode (Eco, Normal, Sport) selector on the left, and traction control (Sand, Mud, Snow) on the right. It also gets red stitches.

    Steering Wheel

    The N Line-exclusive gear shift knob also has red accents running through. The seats are upholstered in black, and get the same red stitching. The cabin also gets ambient lights.

    Gear Selector Dial

    The steering wheel also houses paddle shifters.

    Steering Wheel
