Hyundai Venue N Line Launched in India at Rs. 10.55 Lakh

Available across two trim levels Deliveries likely to begin soon



The new Hyundai Venue N Line has been launched in India at Rs 10.55 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available across three trim levels and two powertrain options. This is the first new Hyundai product to roll out of its Pune plant since operations began earlier this year.

Design and Features Revealed

It shares much of its design both inside and outside with the regular Venue but with N Line elements like the bumpers, wheels, and paint schemes. The cabin too is a similar affair but with a slightly different steering wheel and an all-black upholstery with red inserts. Going by the features, we can see that it is based on the HX8 and HX10 variants of the standard Venue and gets the same feature list. The fully loaded N10 variant gets features like Level 2 ADAS, dual curved 12.3-inch panoramic displays, auto IRVM, LED indicators, power driver's seat, reclining rear seat, rear window sunshade, Bose sound system with 8 speakers, Hyundai Bluelink, and glovebox cooling.

Powertrain and Rivals

The only powertrain on offer is Hyundai's 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol producing 118bhp and 172Nm. This engine can be had with a six-speed MT or a seven-speed DCT. The fully loaded N10 variant gets drive and traction modes as part of the deal.

Rivals for the Hyundai Venue N Line include the Kia Sonet X-Line, Tata Nexon Red Dark Range, Mahindra XUV3XO Turbo range, Maruti Fronx Turbo, Škoda Kylaq, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser.

New Hyundai Venue N Line Prices

Hyundai Venue N Line N6 MT – Rs. 10.55 lakh

Hyundai Venue N Line N6 DT MT – Rs. 10.73 lakh

Hyundai Venue N Line N6 DCT – Rs. 11.45 lakh

Hyundai Venue N Line N6 DCT DT – Rs. 11.63 lakh

Hyundai Venue N Line N10 DCT – Rs. 15.30 lakh

Hyundai Venue N Line N10 DCT DT – Rs. 15.48 lakh