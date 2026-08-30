Hyundai Venue N Line DCT Real-world Mileage Tested

Claimed mileage of 20kmpl

1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 118bhp/172Nm

The Hyundai Venue N Line recently entered the CarWale garage, and among the many things planned for it was a fuel-efficiency test. While the target customer might not be looking at these details, it doesn’t hurt to know how well it fares on this aspect.

The Venue N Line is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that is tuned to develop 118bhp and 172Nm. Transmission options include six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT units, while our test car was equipped with the latter.

This version of the Venue N Line is claimed to return a mileage of 20kmpl. During our mileage test, the sportier derivative of Hyundai’s sub-compact SUV returned a fuel efficiency of 9.20kmpl and 15.60kmpl on the city and highway runs, respectively. This is marginally different from the MID figures of 9.70kmpl and 14.80kmpl, respectively. Thus, the overall mileage stood at 10.80kmpl.

During the course of our mileage tests, we followed a standard SOP, some of which included the AC temperature set to 24 degrees, fan speed at two, and ventilated seats (if available) at three. The drive mode is also set to the default setting.