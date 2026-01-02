CarWale
    Hyundai Venue Gets New HX5+ Variant: Priced at Rs. 9.99 Lakh

    Sagar Bhanushali

    Hyundai Venue Gets New HX5+ Variant: Priced at Rs. 9.99 Lakh
    • The new variant gets a single engine and gearbox option
    • HX4 variant also updated

    Hyundai India has expanded the variant lineup of the recently introduced Venue, with the introduction of a new HX5+ trim. Priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the new variant is aimed at offering more features and a better value proposition.

    Hyundai Venue Headlight

    The Venue HX5+ is powered by the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine paired with a manual gearbox. Compared to the HX5 variant, the new trim brings in additional comfort and styling features. These include LED headlamps, roof rails, rear window sunshade, wireless smartphone charging, driver armrest with storage, and a rear wiper and washer. It also gets a driver-side power window with an auto up/down function.

    In addition to the new variant, Hyundai has also updated the HX4 trim, which now comes equipped with driver seat height adjustment as standard.

    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 8.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Venue Gets New HX5+ Variant: Priced at Rs. 9.99 Lakh