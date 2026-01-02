Hyundai Venue Gets New HX5+ Variant: Priced at Rs. 9.99 Lakh

The new variant gets a single engine and gearbox option

HX4 variant also updated

Hyundai India has expanded the variant lineup of the recently introduced Venue, with the introduction of a new HX5+ trim. Priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the new variant is aimed at offering more features and a better value proposition.

The Venue HX5+ is powered by the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine paired with a manual gearbox. Compared to the HX5 variant, the new trim brings in additional comfort and styling features. These include LED headlamps, roof rails, rear window sunshade, wireless smartphone charging, driver armrest with storage, and a rear wiper and washer. It also gets a driver-side power window with an auto up/down function.

In addition to the new variant, Hyundai has also updated the HX4 trim, which now comes equipped with driver seat height adjustment as standard.