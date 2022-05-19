Hyundai Venue facelift base variant spied testing in India

- The 2022 Hyundai Venue is expected to be launched in India in the coming months

- The model could be offered in an N Line variant for the first time

Hyundai India continues testing the facelifted Venue in the country ahead of its launch which is expected to take place in the coming months. New spy images shared on the web reveal another test mule of the model completely wrapped in camouflage.

As seen in the images here, the new Hyundai Venue facelift is running on steel wheels without any wheel covers, hinting that the carmaker could be testing the base variant of the model on public roads. Previous spy shots have also hinted at an N Line variant of the sub-four metre SUV, and you can read all about it here.

In terms of exterior design, the upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift is likely to get a revised fascia with a new grille, the latter of which would be in line with models such as the new Tucson and Creta facelift, both of which have been revealed internationally and will make their way to India soon. A few other notable changes to the Venue facelift could arrive in the form of reworked front and rear bumpers, new wrap-around tail lights, redesigned tail-gate, and a set of new alloy wheels.

Changes to the interior of the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift remain unknown at the moment, although the model is expected to get new features and refreshed upholstery. Under the hood, the Kia Sonet rival could retain the same powertrains and transmission options as the outgoing model.

Image Source