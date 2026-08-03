Hyundai Venue Diesel Automatic Real-world Mileage Tested

1.5-litre engine produces 114bhp/250Nm

Claimed mileage of 17.9kmpl

Hyundai introduced the new-gen Venue in India last year, with prices starting at Rs. 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is offered with three powertrains, and we have now tested the Diesel AT version for its real-world mileage.

The unit in question is a Hyundai Venue powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission. This version is claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 17.9kmpl. The sub-four-metre SUV is also offered with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The diesel Venue also gets a six-speed manual unit, while the 1.2 NA petrol mill is available only with the five-speed manual. The 1.0 turbo engine is paired with six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT units.

In our city test, the Venue ran a distance of 79.7km, consuming 7.21 litres in the course. This resulted in a mileage of 11.05kmpl, which isn’t far off from the MID figure of 11.50kmpl. Similarly, the highway test saw the Venue gobbling up 90.4km while drinking 5.34 litres of diesel. This means the Venue returned a mileage of 16.93kmpl, compared to the MID figure of 17.7kmpl. The average mileage thus results in a figure of 12.51kmpl.