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    Hyundai Venue And Venue N Line Tested by BNCAP: Scores Revealed

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    Aditya Nadkarni

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    Hyundai Venue And Venue N Line Tested by BNCAP: Scores Revealed
    • Applicable to all variants
    • Five-star rating in adult and child occupant protection

    Short on the heels of the Kia Seltos’ results, BNCAP has released the crash test results of the new-gen Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line. Both models have scored a five-star rating in adult and child occupant protection.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The new Venue and Venue N Line scored 31.15 out of 32 points and 44.46 out of 49 points In Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP), respectively. The rating is applicable to all variants of the models sold in India.

    Front View

    The versions of the Venue range that underwent the test included the HX2 (Diesel MT) and HX10 (Diesel AT). The safety suite on this sub-four-metre SUV include six airbags, seat belt pre-tensioners and load limiters, ABS with EBD, ESC, VSM, HAC, TPMS, reverse parking sensors, seat belt reminder system, speed alert system, impact-sensing auto door unlock, and speed-sensing auto door lock.

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