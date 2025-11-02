New Hyundai Venue And Venue N Line Arrive at Dealers

Prices to be announced on 4 November

Bookings currently underway

Hyundai India is all set to launch the second-gen Venue and the Venue N Line on 4 November. Ahead of the price reveal, the updated models have started reaching local dealerships. As seen in the images here, both cars are finished in a shade of Titan Grey, which is one of the eight colours that will be available at launch. Further, customers have the option of choosing from eight variants, details of which you can read on our website.

The 2025 Hyundai Venue will bring along changes in the form of new front and rear bumpers and skid plates, fresh design for the LED headlamps and tail lights, new 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and an LED light bar at the posterior.

Inside, the new Hyundai Venue features dual 12.3-inch screens, OTA updates, electric sunroof, rear AC vents, BlueLink connected car technology, Level 2 ADAS, new three-spoke steering wheel, and a new centre console. The N Line will come with all the aforementioned changes, and additionally feature sportier elements inside and out, and you can read all about it on our website.

In the specifications department, the upcoming iteration of the Venue will soldier on the same 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engines mated with five-speed manual, six-speed manual, and seven-speed DCT units. That said, the option of a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission has been introduced. The N Line will be exclusively offered with the turbo-petrol powertrain.

