Hyundai Venue 1.2 MT engine variants get updates for 2025

New SX Executive MT variant

Major upgrades for S (O) variant

Hyundai has started its 2025 campaign by giving some major updates for its Venue compact SUV. The updates have been spread out across the variant range and mostly comprise upgraded features.

Hyundai Venue SX Executive MT

Hyundai has launched a new SX Executive MT variant for the 1.2-litre engine. It is priced at Rs. 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom). This SX Executive variant gets a sunroof, an 8.0-inch display for the infotainment system, wireless phone mirroring, and button start and climate control. This Executive variant was previously only available for the 1.0-litre turbo trims and this is the first time it is being offered for the 1.2 version.

Updates for the existing range

The S and S+ MT variants get a reverse camera and wireless charger as standard equipment while the S (O) MT variant now has a button start as standard.

Adventure and Knight Edition

The Knight Edition’s feature list has been enhanced with a smart key and wireless charger while the S+ (O) Adventure MT has been given a button start and wireless charger.