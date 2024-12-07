CarWale
    Hyundai updates its flagship SUV with a new look and more features

    Sagar Bhanushali

    Hyundai updates its flagship SUV with a new look and more features
    • Unveiled in South Korea
    • Hybrid option for the first time

    Not too long after unveiling the Ioniq 9 EV in the US, Hyundai has revealed yet another all-new full-size SUV in the form of the 2025 Palisade. The three-row SUV has been on sale since 2018 and it has been given multiple updates since then. This is the biggest update the Palisade has received and it includes an entirely new look, more technology, and safety features. 

    The cabin of the Palisade is unlike any other Hyundai SUV on sale today. It looks high-end and will feature the latest in comfort and convenience features. Familiar bits include dual digital displays, a four-spoke steering wheel, multiple-zone climate control, and many silver plastics and leather. The feature list includes Level-2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear occupant monitor, a 12-speaker sound system, USB-C charging ports, and Wi-Fi connectivity. 

    Hyundai Palisade Right Rear Three Quarter

    The three-row SUV has grown in size compared to before and in terms of engine options, Hyundai will offer the Palisade with three engine options including a hybrid powertrain for the first time. In fact, the range will include a 3.5-litre six-cylinder petrol, a 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol, and a 2.5-litre turbocharged hybrid powertrain with an all-wheel drive option.

    Hyundai Palisade Image
    Hyundai Palisade
    Rs. 40.00 - 50.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
     Previous 
    Kia to expand its EV line-up in 2026 with the new EV4
     Next 
    MG cars to become costlier from January 2025

