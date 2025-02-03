Hyundai Tucson prices in India hiked with immediate effect

Revision of up to Rs. 25,000

Applies to all variants

The Tucson is the latest Hyundai offering to join the list of cars that have witnessed an upward price revision. We have already covered the changes for select models and you can read about the same on our website.

The Tucson, a premium five-seat SUV from Hyundai, has become expensive by up to Rs. 25,000, applicable to select variants including Platinum Petrol AT, Signature Petrol AT, and Signature Petrol AT dual-tone. All other variants of the model now command a premium of Rs. 10,000 over the outgoing price list.

The Hyundai Tucson is now priced from Rs. 29.27 lakh to Rs. 36.04 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The SUV is available in two variants, namely Platinum and Signature. Under the hood, it gets 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines paired only with automatic transmissions. Additionally, the diesel version is also offered in the 4x4 guise.