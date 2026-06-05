Hyundai teases compact car; new i20?

Will be revealed for Brazillian market

To be positioned between the Brazil-spec HB20 and Creta

Hyundai has released its first-ever teaser for what is expected to be a new i20 hatchback. The car will make its global debut in Brazil later this year and will find its place in the Brazilian lineup between the HB20 hatchback and Creta SUV. The solitary teaser reveals boomerang-shaped DRLs with a connected light bar and what appears to be low-set head lamps. If it’s the i20, it will be the fourth-generation for the hatchback since its launch in 2008 and will be the most comprehensive upgrade the i20 has had in close to two decades.

Hatchbacks may not be the primary flavour of the buyer any longer in India, but they are still quite popular in countries like Brazil and the surrounding nations, where small cars still rule the roost. There is no other information, but we can be sure that it will make sure of some engine and underpinnings found in the HB20 hatchback and sedan. If this is the i20, then it is coming to India for sure and could be on our shores by early 2027. India is one of the global production hubs for the i20 range, and that more or less guarantees India will get the car once it hits global markets.