    Hyundai Seeing Major Demand for Top-spec Versions of Creta Electric

    • Launched in India at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025
    • Available with two battery packs

    Hyundai has revealed that it is getting maximum demand for the Creta Electric in the higher-spec Excellence variant. What’s more (and by virture of their variant offerings), is the fact that it's getting maximum demand for the long range 51.4kWh battery pack offered from the Smart (O) variant onwards.

    Hyundai is not alone in terms of seeing top-end demand for its EVs, with both Tata and Mahindra echoing similar sentiments in terms of their latest offerings. The fully loaded Hyundai Creta Electric, like its ICE sibling, has features like dual digital screens, Level 2 ADAS, powered driver’s seat with ventilation, V2L, connected car technology, Bose sound system, and a panoramic sunroof.

    Exterior Left Rear Three Quarter

    Launched in India at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, this is Hyundai’s first locally produced EV, and will spawn a sister car in the form of the Carens Clavis EV scheduled to arrive later this year. We have driven the Creta Eletric, and you can check out our review below.

    Hyundai Creta Electric Image
    Hyundai Creta Electric
    Rs. 17.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
