Hyundai Seeing Higher Demand for Petrol-powered Venue

Bookings for the Hyundai Venue opened on 24 October, and the automaker has revealed that it is getting 70 per cent of its demand from its three petrol-powered versions.

The new Hyundai Venue is the most significant upgrade for the sub-compact SUV since its launch in 2019. It gets a new platform, a new powertrain option, and a massively upgraded feature list as compared to the outgoing model. The car was launched in India on 4 November, with an introductory price of Rs 7.90 lakh for the standard car, and Rs 10.55 lakh for the N Line range.

It has also revealed that this is Hyundai’s first software-defined vehicle for India, and its upgrades will soon make their way to other cars in the range. The big upgrades for the sub-compact SUV include new dual 12.3-inch displays, Level 2 ADAS, and over-the-air updates for various software controllers. The Venue is one of Hyundai’s most important cars, as it takes on the Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and the Skoda Kylaq.