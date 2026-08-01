Hyundai Santa Fe XRT Revealed: 2026 Indonesia Motor Show

Hyundai has showcased the new Santa Fe at the ongoing 2026 Indonesia Motor Show, expanding its SUV portfolio in the Southeast Asian market. The highlight of the 2026 MY Santa Fe is the introduction of the XRT trim, which adds a more adventure-focused character to this three-row SUV.

Compared to the standard model, the Santa Fe XRT receives several cosmetic and functional upgrades. These include unique 20-inch alloy wheels, side steps, roof cross bars, mud guards, and metal pedals, all of which lend the SUV a tougher appearance. The cabin also gets premium features such as relaxation seats, second-row electric captain seats, a panoramic sunroof, dual wireless charging pads, and a Bose premium sound system.

Powering the Santa Fe XRT is Hyundai's 1.6-litre turbo-petrol hybrid powertrain, paired with the brand's latest suite of driver assistance technologies under the Hyundai SmartSense umbrella. Connected car features through Bluelink are also part of the package.

The latest-generation Santa Fe has already gained attention globally for its boxy styling and spacious cabin. If launched here in India, the Santa Fe would sit above the Tucson and rival premium three-row SUVs in the segment.