    Hyundai reveals Ioniq 9 EV with 620km range

    Sagar Bhanushali

    Hyundai reveals Ioniq 9 EV with 620km range
    • 110.3kWh battery pack
    • Public reveal at LA Auto Show

    Hyundai has added another model to its Ioniq range of EVs. This time around, it’s the flagship SUV in the form of the Ioniq 9, a three-row, all-electric vehicle with 620km of claimed range on a full charge. In terms of capacity, the Ioniq 9 can seat seven and with the third-row seats folded flat, the boot can accommodate up to 1,323 liters of luggage, while with all three rows in place, you get 620 liters of room. Additionally, the front trunk offers a maximum volume of 88 liters for rear-wheel drive models and 52 liters for AWD models.

    At 3,130mm, the Ioniq 9 has the longest wheelbase for any Hyundai model yet. As for the design, the Ioniq 9’s exterior lighting aligns with Hyundai’s other EV models, featuring their signature parametric pixel lamps with small cube projection headlights. The rear features a full LED combination lamp. For enhanced visibility, the outside door handles feature indirect lighting. The range of wheel options includes 19-inch (as standard), 20-inch and 21-inch, and a top-of-the-line 21-inch calligraphy design. The Ioniq 9 will be available in 16 exterior colors and six interior two-tone options.

    Hyundai Dashboard

    The floor-mounted NCM lithium-ion battery offers 110.3 kWh of energy. The EV is expected to achieve a WLTP-estimated range of 620km for the long-range RWD model with 19-inch wheels. The long-range RWD model is powered by a 160kW rear motor, the long-range AWD alternative features an additional 70kW front motor, while the performance AWD models boast 160kW motors at both the front and rear. 

    The performance model can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in 5.2 seconds, while the long-range AWD variant takes 6.7 seconds, and the long-range RWD version takes 9.4 seconds. The Ioniq 9 will go on sale in Korea and the United States in the first half of 2025, with subsequent rollout planned for Europe and other markets later. Detailed specifications will be unveiled closer to specific market launches.

    Hyundai Right Front Three Quarter
