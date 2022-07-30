Hyundai pulls the plug on Grand i10 Nios turbo-petrol variants?

- Hyundai is likely to have discontinued the diesel variants of the Grand i10 Nios too

- The carmaker recently introduced a new top-spec variant in the CNG line-up of the model

Hyundai India has made major changes to the Grand i10 Nios variant line-up. Earlier this month, leaked information revealed the carmaker’s plans to introduce a top-spec variant in the hatchback’s CNG range, known as the Grand i10 Nios Asta CNG.

Now, we have learned that Hyundai is likely to have discontinued the turbo-petrol variants of the Grand i10 Nios as well. The prices of the turbo-petrol variants are longer available on the official website and a few dealers we spoke to are unsure of any stocks arriving in the future.

The update about the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios turbo-petrol variants comes barely a few days after the carmaker removed the prices of the model's diesel variants. Post these updates, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available only with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine with manual and AMT units.