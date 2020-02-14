Please Tell Us Your City

Hyundai Prophecy EV Concept teased for Geneva Motor Show

February 14, 2020, 11:56 AM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
Hyundai Prophecy EV Concept teased for Geneva Motor Show

- The EV Concept teases a unique rear

- Will take ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ to next level, says Hyundai

Is that a Porsche 911 you see in the picture? No, it’s an electric concept from Hyundai which will be showcased at the upcoming 2020 Geneva Motor Show. Called the Prophecy, the new EV concept with the 911-style rear is in line with Hyundai’s new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design philosophy.

In this single teaser image, we can see the flared rear wheel arches of the sports coupe with vertical pixel tail lamps flanking a meshed design at the rear. The flat spoiler illuminated with LED brake light is also very 911-like. Upfront, we expect to see a new grille and headlamp design on the Prophecy Concept which will be used on the new-generation of Hyundai vehicles like the upcoming i20 and Tucson.

SangYup Lee, head of Hyundai Global Design Center, commenting on the concept said, “Prophecy does not follow trends. It accentuates timeless beauty that will stand the test of time. Its iconic design stands to expand Hyundai’s design spectrum toward even broader horizons”.

Joining the Prophecy EV Concept at the Geneva stage will be the new i30 hatchback. The Korean carmaker will also outline their electrification strategy along with newer models at the biggest European auto show.

