Hyundai Ioniq P To Be The Name of The Small EV for India?

Launch in Q4 of FY2027

Expected to be offered with two battery packs

Hyundai had confirmed earlier this month that it would be launching a sub-compact EV for the Indian market, with a timeline now set for Q4 of FY2027. But today, at its global quarterly earnings call, the automaker referred to the vehicle as the Ioniq P, indicating the route it will take for this sub-compact.

The Ioniq name makes a lot of sense as the brand is known globally for Hyundai’s family of electric vehicles, and we also have the Ioniq 5 that’s been on sale in India since 2023. This will be Hyundai’s third EV for India after the Ioniq 5 and the Creta Electric.

The Ioniq P (if it is going to be called that) is expected to share much of the powertrain and underpinnings with the Kia Syros EV. This means either a 42kWh or 51.4kWh battery pack mated to a 133bhp/255Nm motor with claimed ranges of 443 and 526 km, respectively. The Ioniq P will join the battle in a new emerging segment that currently has cars like the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV3XO EV, Kia Syros EV and will be joined by vehicles like the Renault Bridger EV, Nissan’s version of the Bridger EV and future models from Vinfast, Maruti and Honda.