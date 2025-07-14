CarWale
    Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Unveiled: Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    4,019 Views
    Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Unveiled: Now in Pictures
    • Boasts electrified performance
    • Market launch pending

    Hyundai unveiled the Ioniq 6 N at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed. This marks a key milestone in Hyundai N's electrification journey. The carmaker has evolved from electric motorsport to developing high-performance EVs. Here's an image gallery of the new Ioniq 6 N, which is a track-capable and street-ready electric vehicle.

    Hyundai Left Side View

    Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Picture Gallery

    The Ioniq 6 N features an 84kWh battery and dual electric motors. The front motor produces 223bhp, while the rear motor churns 378bhp for enhanced performance.

    Hyundai Right Front Three Quarter

    A cumulative power output of 601bhp and 740Nm torque is massive, but then with N Grin Boost, it gets an extra kick as power is ramped up to 641bhp and 770Nm for 10 seconds.

    Hyundai Left Rear Three Quarter

    Thanks to N Launch control, it blasts from zero to 100kmph in 3.2 seconds. Its top speed is 257kmph showcasing its high-performance capabilities.

    Hyundai Dashboard

    Featuring a revamped N battery management system, peak performance is ensured as it adapts to various track driving scenarios, including drag, sprint, and endurance racing.

    Hyundai Infotainment System

    The car gets upgraded hardware and precise acoustic tuning for improved sound quality. It also boasts a redesigned suspension geometry and an enhanced N e-Shift system for smoother virtual gear shifts.

    Hyundai Wheel

    Available in a new Performance Blue Pearl colour with a unique pearl finish, customers can also personalise the Ioniq 6 N with a range of N performance parts.

    Hyundai Front View
