Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Unveiled: Now in Pictures

Hyundai unveiled the Ioniq 6 N at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed. This marks a key milestone in Hyundai N's electrification journey. The carmaker has evolved from electric motorsport to developing high-performance EVs. Here's an image gallery of the new Ioniq 6 N, which is a track-capable and street-ready electric vehicle.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Picture Gallery

The Ioniq 6 N features an 84kWh battery and dual electric motors. The front motor produces 223bhp, while the rear motor churns 378bhp for enhanced performance.

A cumulative power output of 601bhp and 740Nm torque is massive, but then with N Grin Boost, it gets an extra kick as power is ramped up to 641bhp and 770Nm for 10 seconds.

Thanks to N Launch control, it blasts from zero to 100kmph in 3.2 seconds. Its top speed is 257kmph showcasing its high-performance capabilities.

Featuring a revamped N battery management system, peak performance is ensured as it adapts to various track driving scenarios, including drag, sprint, and endurance racing.

The car gets upgraded hardware and precise acoustic tuning for improved sound quality. It also boasts a redesigned suspension geometry and an enhanced N e-Shift system for smoother virtual gear shifts.

Available in a new Performance Blue Pearl colour with a unique pearl finish, customers can also personalise the Ioniq 6 N with a range of N performance parts.