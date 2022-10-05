Hyundai Ioniq 6 battery options revealed; can travel 614km on a single charge

- Available with two battery pack options

- Can be had in 2WD or AWD drivetrains

Back in July 2022, Hyundai showcased the all-new Ioniq 6 globally. The four-door electric sedan with the swooping roofline and a drag co-efficient of 0.21 did grab eyeballs, however, Hyundai has now revealed the technical specifications of the EV that will join its counterpart, the Ioniq 5.

The Ioniq 6 can be had in 77.4kWh (long-range) or 53kWh (standard) battery packs. Where the 2WD version of the long-range claims a WLTP range of 614kms if bought with 18-inch tyres, the one with bigger 20-inch wheels has a lesser range of 545km. Coming to the AWD guise, the electric range on a single charge is 583km and 519km for 18-inch and 20-inch wheel versions, respectively.

The base variant in the line-up is the one with a 53kWh battery pack that is offered only as a front-wheel-drive and with 18-inch wheels has the lowest driving range of 429km. Having said that, all the mentioned range will vary in the real world due to several factors such as driving pattern, traffic, and temperature.

As for the charging, the battery of the Ioniq 6 can be juiced up from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes when charged using an 800-volt ultra-fast charger.

Meanwhile, the Ioniq 6 is unlikely to be introduced in India anytime soon. However, Hyundai India will launch the Ioniq 5 crossover in the country in the coming months.