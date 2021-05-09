Hyundai Ioniq 5 specification and pricing revealed ahead of UK debut

- The Ioniq 5 will be available in three trims - SE Connect, Premium, and Ultimate

Hyundai Motor UK has announced the prices and specifications of its first bespoke EV, the Ioniq 5. It is the first Hyundai to be built on the Electric-Global Modular platform (E-GMP). The dedicated battery electric vehicle architecture enables it to have unique proportions on an elongated wheelbase. With E-GMP, the company claims that the Ioniq 5 offers innovative interior design with eco-friendly materials in many touchpoints; strong performance mated with ultra-fast charging, a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function as well as advanced connectivity and driver assistance features that will offer the ultimate in-car experience while ensuring a high level of safety.

The Ioniq 5 will be available in three trims - SE Connect, Premium, and Ultimate. Customers get to choose from four battery and drive types - 58kWh rear-wheel drive with a combined range of up to 386kms, a 73kWh rear-wheel drive with a combined range of up to 483kms, or a 73kWh all-wheel drive with a range of up to 462kms. The company offers 800V charging as standard, when combined with a 350kW ultra-rapid charger will provide 80 per cent charge in just 18 minutes and 100km of driving range in five minutes. The system also supports both domestic wall box charging and mainstream public 400V high-speed charging, using the motor and the inverter to convert the voltage from 400V to 800V for optimised charge times whenever possible.

Prices for the 58kWh RWD SE Connect variant starts at £36,995 (approx. Rs 37.87 lakh) and goes up all the way to £48,145 (approx. Rs 49.29 lakh) for the Ultimate 73 kWh AWD variant. The standard feature highlights include a four-way electric driver seat, heated driver and front passenger seats and steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-LED projector headlamps, power tailgate, and chrome side moulding. Additionally, the vehicle will offer Highway Drive Assist Level 2 (HDA II) with automatic lane change function, Forward Collision Assist with Junction function (FCA JX) and Blindspot Collision Avoidance assist (BCA). Premium trim also offers customers the optional Vehicle 2 Load pack (V2L). The V2L function allows customers to freely use or charge any electric devices, supplying up to 3.6 kW of power.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is offered in nine-colour options, which include – Atlas White, Gravity Gold, Lucid Blue, Mystic Olive Green, Digital Teal Green, Phantom Black, Cyber Grey, Galactic Grey, and Shooting Star Grey. Hyundai has no plans of introducing it in the Indian market anytime soon.