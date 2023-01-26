CarWale

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 – Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    513 Views
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 – Now in pictures

    Hyundai India officially launched the Ioniq 5 at the Auto Expo 2023. The electric crossover was launched at an introductory price of Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom). This price was applicable only to the first 500 customers.The Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Hyundai Nexo were also showcased at the event. 

    Let’s take a close look at the pictures of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 from the Auto Expo 2023.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Front Bumper

    The front fascia of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 highlights parametric pixel LED headlamps, a front camera, and front parking sensors. 

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Engine Shot

    Propelling the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a 72.5kWh battery pack mated to a permanent synchronous motor producing 216bhp and 350Nm of torque. It gets an ARAI-certified range of 631km on a single charge and can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350kW DC charger. 

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Korean carmaker, Hyundai, offers a three-year or unlimited kilometre warranty, an eight-year or 1,60,000km battery warranty, three-year roadside assistance, and an option to extend the warranty by five years or 1,40,000km.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Dashboard

    Inside, it comes equipped with two 12.3-inch screen – one unit for the instrument cluster and the other is a touchscreen infotainment screen with navigation. Apart from this, it also gets a USB port, a start/stop button, a two-spoke steering wheel, a climate control, and Level 2 ADAS. 

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Rear View

    The rear section features parametric pixel LED taillamps, an extended spoiler, and reverse parking sensors. 

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Front Row Seats

    It gets powered and ventilated front seats.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Left Side View

    The side profile is highlighted by freshly designed 20-inch alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, and flared-wheel arches. 

    Photo credits: Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Image
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    ₹ 44.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd JAN
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20th JAN
    BMW X7

    BMW X7

    ₹ 1.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 15.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus

    ₹ 17.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 44.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 57.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
