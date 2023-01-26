Hyundai Ioniq 5 – Now in pictures

Hyundai India officially launched the Ioniq 5 at the Auto Expo 2023. The electric crossover was launched at an introductory price of Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom). This price was applicable only to the first 500 customers.The Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Hyundai Nexo were also showcased at the event.

Let’s take a close look at the pictures of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 from the Auto Expo 2023.

The front fascia of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 highlights parametric pixel LED headlamps, a front camera, and front parking sensors.

Propelling the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a 72.5kWh battery pack mated to a permanent synchronous motor producing 216bhp and 350Nm of torque. It gets an ARAI-certified range of 631km on a single charge and can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350kW DC charger.

The Korean carmaker, Hyundai, offers a three-year or unlimited kilometre warranty, an eight-year or 1,60,000km battery warranty, three-year roadside assistance, and an option to extend the warranty by five years or 1,40,000km.

Inside, it comes equipped with two 12.3-inch screen – one unit for the instrument cluster and the other is a touchscreen infotainment screen with navigation. Apart from this, it also gets a USB port, a start/stop button, a two-spoke steering wheel, a climate control, and Level 2 ADAS.

The rear section features parametric pixel LED taillamps, an extended spoiler, and reverse parking sensors.

It gets powered and ventilated front seats.

The side profile is highlighted by freshly designed 20-inch alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, and flared-wheel arches.

Photo credits: Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi